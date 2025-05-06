Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $124.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

