Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Increases Holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,351 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.28% of First Foundation worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 665.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.01. First Foundation Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Foundation from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Foundation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Get Our Latest Report on FFWM

About First Foundation

(Free Report)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.