Axa S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Axa S.A. reduced its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,084 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $9,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,528,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,509,000 after buying an additional 410,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,263,000 after buying an additional 35,001 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,903,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,751,000 after purchasing an additional 236,402 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,226,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,449,000 after purchasing an additional 341,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,234,000 after purchasing an additional 239,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $164.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.79.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,107.88. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOL opened at $103.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.88. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.88%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

