Aquatic Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $585.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $326.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $26,107.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,619.78. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,662 shares of company stock valued at $68,045. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNCY

About Sun Country Airlines

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.