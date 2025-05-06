Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 49,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 175,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SCD stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $17.96.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Increases Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.93%. This is an increase from LMP Capital and Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.

(Free Report)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.