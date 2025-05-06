Axa S.A. Acquires 29,188 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 135.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 29,188 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.13% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $9,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $65,215,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,387,000 after buying an additional 239,688 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 831,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,216,000 after buying an additional 204,376 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,191,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,881,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII opened at $233.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $285.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.04.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HII. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.82 per share, with a total value of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,120.94. This trade represents a 36.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,691.04. The trade was a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

