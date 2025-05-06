Aquatic Capital Management LLC Makes New $71,000 Investment in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,835,000 after buying an additional 199,667 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,305,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,380,000 after purchasing an additional 138,853 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,183,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 497,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,313,000 after purchasing an additional 165,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $1,065,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,820,045.53. The trade was a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Elbaum sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,816.16. The trade was a 8.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,464 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFSI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 0.4 %

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $97.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.73. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $119.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.57). The firm had revenue of $430.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.42 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 19.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

