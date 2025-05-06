Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9,111 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,111 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTU. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. EQ LLC grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. EQ LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period.

Shares of LCTU opened at $61.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.03. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $67.15.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

