Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,813 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $13,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Reliance by 1,216.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

Reliance Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE RS opened at $295.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.47. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $326.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.11. Reliance had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

Insider Activity at Reliance

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $9,356,990.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,230 shares in the company, valued at $27,115,919.60. This represents a 25.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

