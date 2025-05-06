Aquatic Capital Management LLC Buys 12,529 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 278.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,529 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDSN. RPO LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

Hudson Technologies stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

Hudson Technologies Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Articles

