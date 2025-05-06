Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,239 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,326,000 after buying an additional 131,515 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $900,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after acquiring an additional 21,466 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 780,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,720,000 after purchasing an additional 263,021 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.30.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.1 %

JKHY opened at $172.27 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.12 and its 200 day moving average is $175.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

