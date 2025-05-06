Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 489.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

OLLI stock opened at $110.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.95. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.19 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on OLLI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,799 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $554,572.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,548.16. The trade was a 28.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 6,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $703,959.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 53,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,763,709.84. The trade was a 10.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,227,970. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

