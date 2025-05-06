Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,630 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $6,177,000. Beck Bode LLC increased its position in Exelon by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 431,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after buying an additional 45,729 shares during the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average is $41.31. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.