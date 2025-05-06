Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Invests $5 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,672,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45,890.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,394,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,216,000 after buying an additional 1,391,860 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21,916.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,016,000 after buying an additional 734,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,630,000 after buying an additional 511,699 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $198.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.50 and a 200 day moving average of $216.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

