141,154 Shares in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Purchased by Cary Street Partners Financial LLC

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 141,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

Get Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF alerts:

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA DIVI opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.65. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.