Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
