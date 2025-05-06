18,388 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Purchased by Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 101,995,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,232,000 after purchasing an additional 80,724,932 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 393.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 52,771,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,653,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083,842 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 425.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,089,000 after buying an additional 36,783,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,804,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,713,000 after buying an additional 18,821,902 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 10,320,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,382,000 after buying an additional 8,157,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SONY opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $26.08.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. Analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SONY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

