Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $519,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,797.90. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $257,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,821.60. This trade represents a 5.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CHH stock opened at $127.00 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $157.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.84.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $389.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 472.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

