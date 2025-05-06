Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,614 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth about $481,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $98.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.70. The company has a market cap of $127.38 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Phillip Securities cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Shopify from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.11.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

