Caxton Associates LP Buys New Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYV. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $9,811,334.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,356,768.40. This trade represents a 24.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $61,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,120.80. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,702 shares of company stock valued at $10,497,143 over the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV stock opened at $136.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.81 and a 1 year high of $157.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.64.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

