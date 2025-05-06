Nova (NVMI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.08 per share and revenue of $210.10 million for the quarter. Nova has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.160 EPS.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.04). Nova had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $194.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.50 million. On average, analysts expect Nova to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nova Stock Down 3.0 %

NVMI opened at $196.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.66. Nova has a twelve month low of $154.00 and a twelve month high of $289.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.11 and a 200-day moving average of $206.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded Nova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Nova from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Nova from $310.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Nova from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.60.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

