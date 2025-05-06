Caxton Associates LP Has $1.32 Million Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 509.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 11,562 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 19,307 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 57,780 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 22.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 304,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $63.13 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $48.59 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average is $68.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 0.97.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on IPGP. CL King upgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

