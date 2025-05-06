Brokerages Set Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT at $139.47

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.80.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Freshpet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Freshpet from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRPT
Institutional Trading of Freshpet
Freshpet Stock Up 3.6 %
FRPT stock opened at $79.09 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $164.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.14 and a beta of 1.85.
Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.46 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Freshpet
Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Freshpet
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Onsemi Stock Confirms Bottom, But What’s the Upside?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Tech Leaders Announce Buybacks Totaling $85 Billion
Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.