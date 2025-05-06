Brokerages Set Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT at $139.47

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Freshpet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Freshpet from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at about $2,681,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 224,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Freshpet by 517.0% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter.

FRPT stock opened at $79.09 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $164.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.14 and a beta of 1.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.46 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

