Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.32.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. This trade represents a 44.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $1,104,430.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,657.28. The trade was a 33.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.8% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 88,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Schlumberger by 27.0% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 76,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Down 2.8 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.64%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

