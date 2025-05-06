Quoin Pharmaceuticals (QNRX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Quoin Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($12.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($17.50) by $5.25. On average, analysts expect Quoin Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

QNRX stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $54.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

