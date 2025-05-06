Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $510.38.

ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Elevance Health from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,970.80. This represents a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,061,809.14. This represents a 19.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,521,612. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,485,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,926,028,000 after buying an additional 138,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,618,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,004,000 after acquiring an additional 464,137 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,355,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,447,000 after purchasing an additional 115,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,686,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,722,000 after purchasing an additional 76,896 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ELV opened at $416.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. Elevance Health has a 52-week low of $362.21 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $422.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.26 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.69%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

