Beauty Health (SKIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter. Beauty Health has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 44.83%. The company had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Beauty Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Beauty Health Stock Down 7.0 %

SKIN stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.45.

Beauty Health Company Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

