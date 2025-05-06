Brokerages Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target at $92.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NYSE:CM opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.61. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $46.99 and a 52 week high of $67.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.6723 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 880,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,606,000 after purchasing an additional 37,419 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,857,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,320,000 after purchasing an additional 334,545 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,069.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

