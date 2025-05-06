Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 829,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,064,000 after acquiring an additional 33,989 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in United Parcel Service by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,919,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,300,000 after purchasing an additional 685,259 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 15,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 12,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Galvan Research reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.87.

NYSE:UPS opened at $95.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.12 and a 200-day moving average of $119.76. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $153.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 95.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

