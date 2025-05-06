Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $86.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.07 and its 200-day moving average is $71.72.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.