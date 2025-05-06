Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,505 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 235.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in ASML by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $796,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in ASML by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in ASML by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $683.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $679.56 and a 200 day moving average of $702.13. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market cap of $268.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASML shares. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $906.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

