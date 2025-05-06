Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.71.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $506.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.49 and a twelve month high of $545.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $487.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

