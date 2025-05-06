Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 397.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 664,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after acquiring an additional 531,207 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,072,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,205,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,076,000 after acquiring an additional 432,976 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 831,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,267,000 after purchasing an additional 177,419 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 125,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 96,574 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS SPYI opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.70.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

