Axa S.A. Has $7.90 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Axa S.A. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 464.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,443 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,744,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,736,000 after purchasing an additional 234,863 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,718,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,387,000 after buying an additional 331,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,393,000 after acquiring an additional 207,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,433,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,564,000 after purchasing an additional 793,765 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $187.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.82. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. UBS Group raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

