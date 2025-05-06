Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 394.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,668 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DSI opened at $104.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.48. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $115.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

