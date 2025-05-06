Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 16,301 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.83% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,420.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter.

BSMP stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

