Axa S.A. Buys 1,022 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 418,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,634,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,220,000 after buying an additional 270,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,436,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,524,000 after purchasing an additional 378,338 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,816,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 907,004 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,382,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,580,000 after purchasing an additional 31,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after buying an additional 591,841 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:DXC opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. On average, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

