Axa S.A. Has $9.05 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 96.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,261 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.9 %

BKR opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

