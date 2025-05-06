Axa S.A. Reduces Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Axa S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 92,092 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $119.31 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

