Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 364 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Medpace were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In related news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total transaction of $516,715.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,856.36. This trade represents a 36.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medpace from $333.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.30.

Medpace Price Performance

MEDP stock opened at $300.49 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.05 and a 1-year high of $459.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $309.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $558.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.38 million. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Recommended Stories

