Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 887.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,446,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

STZ stock opened at $187.48 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.46 and a 52-week high of $265.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.01.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.