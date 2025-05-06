Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.06 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,122. This trade represents a 53.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $289.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $218.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.02 and a 200-day moving average of $220.80. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.