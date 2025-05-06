Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.08% of Boise Cascade worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth about $55,680,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 712,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,691,000 after buying an additional 195,773 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,134,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,831,000 after acquiring an additional 121,790 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 322.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 83,776 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,429,000 after acquiring an additional 73,061 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boise Cascade news, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $450,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,585.46. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $57,047.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,292.84. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $91.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.60. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $87.84 and a 52-week high of $155.42.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.30). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCC shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

