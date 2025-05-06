Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 294,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,514,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $599,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 3,073.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 667,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 579,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 195,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Barclays had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.2737 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Barclays

Barclays Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.