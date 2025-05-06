Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 116,639 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 456,199 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 116,639 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182,803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,278,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,078,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $830,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,508,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $460,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,993 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,282,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:F opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

