Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,518 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $124.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.02. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $152.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.