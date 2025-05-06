Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,520 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,888,000 after acquiring an additional 232,539 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,232 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RIO stock opened at $59.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.25. The stock has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.23 per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.