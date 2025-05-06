Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 18,925 Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,925 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEAM. Baird R W raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.29.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.58, for a total value of $475,121.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 201,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,033,945.06. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.69, for a total value of $2,509,104.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 278,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,818,644.20. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,734 shares of company stock worth $63,835,594. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $207.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.96. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

