Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,214.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 811.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.
NTCT stock opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.85. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.62.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.
NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.
