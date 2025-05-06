Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 95,565 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,565 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $17,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 35,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGDV opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $37.38.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Announces Dividend

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.